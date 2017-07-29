Lewis Hamilton rules out Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Hungarian Grand Prix race is live on BBC Radio 5 live on Sunday from 13:00 BST

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton all but ruled out his chance of winning the Hungarian Grand Prix after qualifying fourth.

He faces losing ground to title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who is one point ahead and starts from pole.

"We can't do anything in the race. We can't follow or overtake a car that is as fast or faster," said the Briton.

"It is going to be a battle to get on the podium - and unless something happens with the others that is probably going to be where we are."

As it stands in the title battle

Hamilton's remarks are founded on the difficulty of overtaking on the tight and twisty Hungaroring.

The 32-year-old said his unsurpassed record on the track, where he has won five times in 10 races, was "not relevant".

"It has been a good track. I was hoping to make the difference today but I wasn't able to," he added.

Mercedes have struggled compared with Ferrari all weekend but when Hamilton set the fastest time in the second part of qualifying it raised hopes he might be able to take a record-equalling 68th pole.

But he complained of lacking tyre balance on his first lap in the top 10 shootout and then ran wide at the fast Turn Four, forcing him to abort that run.

That meant he had to minimise the risks on his final lap to ensure he qualified close to the front, which he said was "unfortunate".

"That's the way it goes and at least I am on the second row," he said. "I don't think we could have matched the Ferraris even if I did a great lap."