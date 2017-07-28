BBC Sport - F1: Jolyon Palmer's guide to his state-of-the-art helmet
Palmer's guide to his state-of-the-art helmet
Renault driver Jolyon Palmer explains why he took inspiration from his father when designing his helmet and talks us through what makes it so special.
