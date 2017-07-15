Lewis Hamilton ahead of Sebastian Vettel in British Grand Prix practice

Qualifying is live on Radio 5 live and the BBC Sport website

Title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were separated by just 0.032 seconds in final practice at the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton pipped the Ferrari driver as Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas took third - only 0.042secs further back.

Hamilton and Vettel look certain to be at the front after qualifying as Bottas has a five-place grid penalty.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was 0.669secs off the pace with the impressive Renault of Nico Hulkenberg in fifth.

Hulkenberg's team-mate Jolyon Palmer was down in 14th place, nearly a second slower than the German.

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula 1 stars & cars on London's streets

Renault's pace has been boosted by a new floor introduced this weekend and it put them ahead of Red Bull, with Daniel Ricciardo sixth quickest, 0.132secs slower than Hulkenberg.

Like Bottas, the Australian has a five-place grid penalty for an unauthorised gearbox change.

Ricciardo's team-mate Max Verstappen did not manage to complete a qualifying simulation run because of rain with 15 minutes to go, which effectively ended the session early.

The Dutchman ended up eighth, the Red Bulls split by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

Media playback is not supported on this device BBC Weather's Nick Miller looks at forecast for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Verstappen was involved in an amusing moment of team radio when his engineer warned him about yellow caution flags at Turn Seven, only for Verstappen, who had just run wide at the corner, to reply: "Yes, because of me."

Williams driver Felipe Massa was ninth, ahead of the McLarens, with Stoffel Vandoorne ahead of Fernando Alonso for a change - albeit by only 0.05secs. McLaren say the Belgian is making progress in adapting to the pace of F1 in his debut season.

All the drivers went out in the final minutes to try out Pirelli's 2017 intermediate tyres for the first time.

Ricciardo had a spin out of the last corner, Sauber's Marcus Ericsson lost the car on the bump on the entry into Vale and Hamilton ran wide in the new stadium section.