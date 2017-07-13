BBC Sport - Formula 1 stars & cars on London's streets ahead of British Grand Prix
Formula 1 stars & cars on London streets
- From the section Formula 1
Formula 1 drivers show off their cars - and their skills - on the streets of London in the build-up to this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
READ MORE: London mayor Sadiq Khan keen to hold race in capital
READ MORE: British Grand Prix - Silverstone, sheep and 10,000 litres of tomato sauce
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired