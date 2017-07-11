BBC Sport - 'We want to preserve the British Grand Prix at Silverstone' - John Grant
- From the section Formula 1
John Grant, the chairman of Silverstone owner the British Racing Drivers' Club, says "we want to preserve the British Grand Prix" at the venue after confirmation it has activated a break clause to cease hosting the race after 2019.
