BBC Sport - British Racing Drivers' Club chairman: We’ve reached tipping point
We’ve reached tipping point - BRDC chairman
- From the section Formula 1
John Grant, chairman of the British Racing Drivers' Club, says it is no longer "financially viable" for Silverstone to deliver the British Grand Prix after substantial losses.
READ MORE: British Grand Prix future uncertain beyond 2019 as Silverstone activates break clause
