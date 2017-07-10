Gossip: Vettel, Ferrari, Bottas, Raikkonen, McLaren, Kvyat, Stefanovic

Monday, 10 July

Vettel (right) is in his third season with Ferrari

Ferrari chairman Sergio Marchionne has told World Championship leader Sebastian Vettel that he can have a new contract whenever he wants. (Reuters)

Kimi Raikkonen insists he is performing "the best that I can" after being called a "laggard" by Ferrari boss Marchionne. (PlanetF1)

Formula 1's governing body, the FIA, described the start made by Valtteri Bottas at the Austrian Grand Prix as a "fortuitous judgement" but confirmed it was legal. (GP update)

McLaren say they must have a competitive engine next season but are prepared to give Honda as much time as possible before deciding whether to remain with the Japanese firm. (Eurosport)

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat says he was unable to see much of what was happening in front of him, which resulted in Sunday's opening-lap collision in Austria. (Fox Sports Asia)

Zoran Stefanovic has revealed plans for a second attempt to enter a team in F1 after meeting Ross Brawn in Austria,. He has previously tried to enter a team called Stefan GP. (Autosport)