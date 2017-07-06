Austrian Grand Prix: Predict who will top qualifying in Spielberg

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
Will the fallout between Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel continue in Austria?

Will the Austrian Grand Prix be alive with the sound of harmonious music?

Or will the picturesque Red Bull Ring in Spielberg play host to round two of the Lewis Hamilton v Sebastian Vettel Baku drama?

A year ago in Austria, Hamilton collided with then Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg on the last lap before passing him to win a thrilling contest.

As for Vettel, two retirements and a fourth-place finish isn't exactly a glowing record at this circuit. Can the German claim his first victory and get back in F1 good books?

Choose your qualifying top 10 from the list below, then head back over to predict your race winner.

Here's the form guide...

Who will top qualifying in Austria?

Pick who you think will master qualifying for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Carlos Sainz JrToro Rosso
Daniel RicciardoRed Bull
Daniil KvyatToro Rosso
Esteban OconForce India
Felipe MassaWilliams
Fernando AlonsoMcLaren
Jolyon PalmerRenault
Kevin MagnussenHaas
Kimi RaikkonenFerrari
Lance StrollWilliams
Lewis HamiltonMercedes
Marcus EricssonSauber
Max VerstappenRed Bull
Nico HulkenbergRenault
Pascal WehrleinSauber
Romain GrosjeanHaas
Sebastian VettelFerrari
Sergio PerezForce India
Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren
Valtteri BottasMercedes

