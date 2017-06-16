Le Mans: Kamui Kobayashi smashes lap record in qualifying

Kamui Kobayashi (centre) is sharing the number seven Toyota car with Britain's Mike Conway (right) and Frenchman Stephane Sarrazin (left)

Ex-Formula 1 driver Kamui Kobayashi smashed the Le Mans lap record as Toyota swept the front row in qualifying for the 24-hour race.

The Japanese driver went round in three minutes 14.791 seconds in Thursday's second session, more than two seconds quicker than the previous record.

He had already put Toyota on provisional pole after lapping fastest in the opening night session.

The 85th edition of the race starts on Saturday.