BBC Sport - Formula 1: Nico Rosberg 'completely fulfilled' in retirement
I do not miss F1 - Rosberg
- From the section Formula 1
In an exclusive BBC Sport interview, Nico Rosberg tells Radio 5 live's Tom Clarkson about life as a retired F1 world champion, his predictions for this season and whether his Mercedes replacement Valtteri Bottas can challenge for the title.
READ MORE: Follow Monaco Grand Prix & Indy 500 double header
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired