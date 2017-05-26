BBC Sport - Monaco Grand Prix: Jolyon Palmer on Monaco's glamour and Crystal Palace
Palmer on Monaco's glamour and Crystal Palace
- From the section Formula 1
Renault driver Jolyon Palmer speaks to BBC Radio 5 live F1 commentator Jack Nicholls about racing at the "glamorous" Monaco Grand Prix this weekend and supporting both Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace - having been a bad luck charm for the latter.
