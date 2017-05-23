BBC Sport - Jenson Button 'very excited' for McLaren return at Monaco Grand Prix

British former world champion Jenson Button says he is looking forward to a "fun weekend" as he prepares to return to F1 for one race only at Monaco, filling in for Fernando Alonso who is racing in the Indianapolis 500.

READ MORE: Button will replace Alonso for McLaren at Monaco Grand Prix

READ MORE: Alonso qualifies fifth for Indy 500

How to follow the Monaco Grand Prix & Indy 500 on the BBC Sport website

