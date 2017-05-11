Sir Stirling Moss: Motor racing legend back at home after chest infection

Moss won 16 of the 66 F1 races he competed in from 1951 to 1961

Motor racing legend Sir Stirling Moss is back home after 134 days in hospital with a chest infection.

The 87-year-old "still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake", said a statement on his website, adding Moss said he had "determination and a great pit crew".

Moss was taken ill in Singapore on 22 December with a serious chest infection and had been in hospital ever since.

Moss thanked the medical staff who had assisted him in Singapore and the UK.

The statement added he and his wife "also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support".

Moss won 16 of the 66 F1 races he competed in from 1951 to 1961.

He became the first British driver to win a home grand prix in 1955 at Aintree, but was regarded as a motor-racing all-rounder and racked up a total of 212 victories in all competitions.

He was an outstanding rally driver and in 1955 set a new course record in winning the famous Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race around Italy.

Moss was effectively forced to retire in 1962 following a crash at Goodwood that put him in a coma, although he continued to race in historic cars and legends events until the age of 81.