F1 gossip: Alonso, Vandoorne, Massa, Stroll, Ferrari, Haas

Monday, 8 May

Former driver Mark Webber says a "colossal" Fernando Alonso is currently running McLaren, resulting in a tough but ultimately beneficial environment for team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.(Crash.net)

Williams driver Felipe Massa says mentoring rookie team-mate Lance Stroll brings back memories of his relationship with Michael Schumacher at Ferrari. (Motorsport)

Mercedes are afraid of resurgent rivals Ferrari after both teams have claimed two wins in the first four races of the season, according to Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne. (La Repubblica, via F1i.com)

Haas are set to stick with Brembo brakes during this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, having found they were not getting enough cooling in a recent trial of Carbon Industrie brakes. (Motorsportweek)