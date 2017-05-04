Formula 1: McLaren-Honda looking for gamer to become simulator driver

Formula 1 teams use simulators to acquire data and develop their cars

Formula 1 team McLaren-Honda have launched a virtual racing competition, with a job as a simulator driver with the team as the prize.

The winner will be offered a one-year contract to help improve the car, which is struggling with engine reliability.

Executive director Zak Brown says now is the right time to connect the worlds of racing and gaming in a new way.

"This is for real. We absolutely require additional support across our two simulator platforms," he said.

As well as racing across a variety of gaming platforms, McLaren said entrants must demonstrate "engineering know-how, teamwork and the necessary mental and physical strengths".

Gaming and F1 experts will select six international finalists, with a further four finalists chosen from qualifying events online.

Brown said the winner would "genuinely be a key part of the McLaren team".

The eight-time winners of the constructors' championship said the initiative would make them the first F1 team to enter the esports arena.