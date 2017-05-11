Spanish Grand Prix: Who will top qualifying in Spain?

Do you agree with Jennie?

The 2016 Spanish Grand Prix gave us one of the races of the season, as a young buck named Max Verstappen wrote his name into the F1 history books.

At the tender age of 18 years and 227 days, the Red Bull driver produced a masterful display of skill and aggression to claim top spot at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Fast forward a year, and it's a Mercedes v Ferrari two-way contest, with Valtteri Bottas the man celebrating his first win in Russia last time out.

But, it's upgrades time, so can Red Bull bring a vastly improved car to Spain?

And bear in mind that rain is expected across the weekend around Barcelona.

