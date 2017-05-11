Spanish Grand Prix: Who will top qualifying in Spain?

jennie gow's Spanish gp qualifying predictions: lewis hamilton 1st, valtteri bottas 2nd, sebastian vettel 3rd
Do you agree with Jennie?
Spanish Grand Prix on the BBC
Dates: 12-14 May Venue: Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Coverage: Practice, qualifying and race live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra (second practice online-only). Live text commentary, leaderboard and imagery on BBC Sport website and app.

The 2016 Spanish Grand Prix gave us one of the races of the season, as a young buck named Max Verstappen wrote his name into the F1 history books.

At the tender age of 18 years and 227 days, the Red Bull driver produced a masterful display of skill and aggression to claim top spot at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Fast forward a year, and it's a Mercedes v Ferrari two-way contest, with Valtteri Bottas the man celebrating his first win in Russia last time out.

But, it's upgrades time, so can Red Bull bring a vastly improved car to Spain?

And bear in mind that rain is expected across the weekend around Barcelona.

Make your selection for qualifying below... then head back here to predict your top-10 race result.

Who will top qualifying in Spain?

Pick who you think will master qualifying for Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix

First
1
Second
2
Third
3
Carlos Sainz JrToro Rosso
Daniel RicciardoRed Bull
Daniil KvyatToro Rosso
Esteban OconForce India
Felipe MassaWilliams
Fernando AlonsoMcLaren
Jolyon PalmerRenault
Kevin MagnussenHaas
Kimi RaikkonenFerrari
Lance StrollWilliams
Lewis HamiltonMercedes
Marcus EricssonSauber
Max VerstappenRed Bull
Nico Hulkenburg Renault
Pascal WehrleinSauber
Romain GrosjeanHaas
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
Sergio PerezForce India
Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren
Valtteri BottasMercedes

