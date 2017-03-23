BBC Sport - Formula 1: Daniel Ricciardo feels Red Bull will be 'close to Ferrari & Mercedes'

Red Bull will be close to the front - Ricciardo

Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo feels his team can be "close to Ferrari and Mercedes" but feels in testing they were "about half a second off".

The Formula 1 season starts this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix.

