BBC Sport - Formula 1: How prepared is Jack Nicholls for the new season?

How prepared is Jack Nicholls for the new F1 season?

We quiz BBC Radio 5 live's F1 commentator Jack Nicholls to see if he is ready for the start of the 2017 Formula 1 season.

WATCH MORE: Red Bull's Horner on tyres, overtaking and shoeys

Australian Grand Prix coverage details

