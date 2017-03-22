BBC Sport - F1: Red Bull's Christian Horner on tyres, overtaking and shoeys
Red Bull's Horner on tyres, overtaking and shoeys
- From the section Formula 1
Red Bull's Christian Horner explains how the F1 cars are a different beast this season, discusses whether overtaking will be more difficult and reveals what champagne tastes like from a shoe.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired