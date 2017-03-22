Quiz: Formula 1 driver or movie bad guy?

Shades, intense stares, perfectly clipped stubble - aesthetically at least, F1 drivers and movie bad guys often have a fair amount in common. Can you tell them apart in our quiz?

F1 driver or movie bad guy

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Soft Play Session.

Tuesday Soft Play Session
Gym Class

Bodysculpt Circuit Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired