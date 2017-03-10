John Surtees: Former F1 world champion dies at 83

John Surtees is the only man to secure the world championship on four wheels as well as two

Former Formula 1 and motorcycling world champion John Surtees has died at the age of 83, his family has announced.

Surtees is the only man to have won the grand prix world championship on both two wheels and four.

He won four 500cc motorcycling titles - in 1956, 1958, 1959 and 1960 - and the F1 crown with Ferrari in 1964.

Surtees died at St George's Hospital, London, on Friday afternoon after being treated for an existing respiratory condition a family statement said.

"We deeply mourn the loss of such an incredible, kind and loving man as well as celebrate his amazing life," the statement added.

"John was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He was also one of the true greats of motorsport.

"He has set a very real example of someone who kept pushing himself at his peak and one who continued fighting until the very end."

He was awarded an MBE in 1959, the same year he won the Sports Personality of the Year award, and the CBE in 2016.

More to follow.