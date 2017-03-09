Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel sets fastest time of winter on penultimate day of F1 testing

Ferrari are hoping for improvement in 2017 after failing to win a race last year

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time of the winter on the penultimate day of the final pre-season Formula 1 test.

The four-time champion's time of one minute 19.024 seconds was just under 0.3secs quicker than the previous best set by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

Vettel, who set his quickest lap on the 'ultra-soft' tyre, was also just 0.3secs slower on the 'soft'.

The ultra-soft is said to be about 1.2secs fastest than the soft.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, also using the ultra-soft, was second fastest, 0.328secs behind Vettel.

It would be unwise to read too much into Vettel's pace at this stage - pre-season testing times are notoriously unreliable indications of real form because it is impossible to know the details of a number of influential variables, such as fuel load and engine mode.

But it continues the impression that Ferrari may be in better shape heading into this season than they have been for some time.

Vettel was seen apparently backing off at times on his quickest laps. Asked if he was doing that deliberately to disguise Ferrari's pace, he said: "It's not always intentional. You could see what we were trying to do this morning. We were going faster than the rest of testing.

"I feel pretty happy inside the car but it is still early days. You need to look at more than one single lap time. We still have a lot of work to do. The team is working very hard. last year's experience has in many ways helped us to grow as a team. hopefully we can carry that into this year."

More problems for McLaren?

Meanwhile, McLaren-Honda continue to struggle, a day after their lead driver Fernando Alonso said the Honda engine had "no power and no reliability".

The Spaniard's team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne set the team's fastest time of the winter on Thursday morning - 2.3secs slower than Vettel. But the car broke down on track shortly before the end of the morning session.

Unlike previous problems, Vandoorne was able to return to the track not long afterwards - only to break down again straight away.

The team cancelled a media briefing that had been planned for the lunch break with racing director Eric Boullier and Honda F1 chief Yusuke Hasegawa.

Fastest times, morning session, day three, final pre-season test

1 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:19.024 ***

2 Lewis Hamilton (GB) Mercedes 1:19.352 ***

3 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:20.161 ***

4 Daniil Kvyat (Rus) Toro Rosso 1:20.416 **

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:20.824 *

6 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas 1:20.863 **

7 Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:21.348 ***

8 Jolyon Palmer (GB) Renault 1:22.418 *

9 Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber 1:23.330 *

10 Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:24.863 *

*** = ultra-soft tyre; ** = super-soft; * = soft