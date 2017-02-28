Russia GP: Sochi race deal extended to 2025

Nico Rosberg won the 2016 Russian Grand Prix from pole position

The Russian Grand Prix is to remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2025, according to the country's deputy prime minister.

Dimitry Kozak told state news agency Tass that organisers have agreed a new contract, which will replace a deal that was due to expire in 2020.

Sochi hosted the first Russian Grand Prix in 2014 on the same site that was used for some of the events at that year's Winter Olympics.

This year's race is on 30 April.