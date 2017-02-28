Tatiana Calderon: Sauber sign Colombian as development driver for 2017
-
- From the section Formula 1
Colombia's Tatiana Calderon will be Sauber's development driver in Formula 1 this year.
The deal means Calderon, who finished 21st in the GP3 feeder category last year, will spend time in Sauber's simulator and with the team at races.
The 23-year-old will race in GP3 for a second season in 2017.
Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said Sauber could give Calderon "a professional platform to develop her racing knowledge and skills".
Calderon said: "I am grateful to be working with such an established Formula 1 team and to benefit from its long experience.
"I look forward to working with the team and learning as much as I can. It is a step closer to my dream - one day competing in Formula 1."