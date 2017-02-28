Tatiana Calderon: Sauber sign Colombian as development driver for 2017

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Tatiana Calderon
Tatiana Calderon said she had taken "a step closer to my dream" of competing in Formula 1

Colombia's Tatiana Calderon will be Sauber's development driver in Formula 1 this year.

The deal means Calderon, who finished 21st in the GP3 feeder category last year, will spend time in Sauber's simulator and with the team at races.

The 23-year-old will race in GP3 for a second season in 2017.

Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said Sauber could give Calderon "a professional platform to develop her racing knowledge and skills".

Calderon said: "I am grateful to be working with such an established Formula 1 team and to benefit from its long experience.

"I look forward to working with the team and learning as much as I can. It is a step closer to my dream - one day competing in Formula 1."

