Tatiana Calderon: Sauber sign Colombian as development driver for 2017

Tatiana Calderon said she had taken "a step closer to my dream" of competing in Formula 1

Colombia's Tatiana Calderon will be Sauber's development driver in Formula 1 this year.

The deal means Calderon, who finished 21st in the GP3 feeder category last year, will spend time in Sauber's simulator and with the team at races.

The 23-year-old will race in GP3 for a second season in 2017.

Team principal Monisha Kaltenborn said Sauber could give Calderon "a professional platform to develop her racing knowledge and skills".

Calderon said: "I am grateful to be working with such an established Formula 1 team and to benefit from its long experience.

"I look forward to working with the team and learning as much as I can. It is a step closer to my dream - one day competing in Formula 1."