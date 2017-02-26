Formula 1: Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017

The Red Bull features a 'shark fin' on the rear bodywork, which provides an aerodynamic advantage in cornering

Red Bull has unveiled the car many expect to be the closest challenger to world champions Mercedes in 2017.

The RB13 was revealed in a short film on the team's social media outlets and strongly resembles last year's car, the only one to beat Mercedes in 2016.

Designed to the new 2017 rules that will make the cars faster and more demanding for drivers, it has many of the design cues seen on other new cars.

There is also a unique hole in the nose tip, the purpose of which is unclear.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo, who won the Malaysian Grand Prix last year and finished third in the championship behind Mercedes drivers Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton, said: "It looks quite beautiful. It definitely looks sleek. They look like the fastest cars in the world. That was the impression I got."

Team-mate Max Verstappen, winner in Spain last year and fifth overall behind Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, said: "The car looks very aggressive. Hopefully when it looks that aggressive it will be fast, but we still have to wait and see."

Like all 2017 cars bar the Mercedes, the Red Bull features a 'shark fin' on the rear bodywork, which provides an aerodynamic advantage in cornering.

The Mercedes ran without a shark fin at its launch day at Silverstone last Thursday but is expected to feature one in pre-season testing, which starts on Monday.

The angle of the Red Bull shown in the video did not allow sight of what are expected to be a complicated and intricate series of airflow conditioners behind the nose, in between the front wheels and beside the cockpit, which enhance aerodynamic downforce.

Despite the superficial similarity to last year's Red Bull, the team appear to have packaged the rear bodywork much more tightly to aid airflow at the back of the car.

It is suspected that the car was launched without many of its aerodynamic parts, which it will run in testing.