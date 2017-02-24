Antonio Giovinazzi: Ferrari driver to replace Pascal Wehrlein in pre-season test

Antonio Giovinazzi (left) was the runner-up in the 2016 GP2 and is Ferrari's third driver in 2017

Antonio Giovinazzi will replace Sauber's Pascal Wehrlein in the first Formula 1 pre-season test in Barcelona.

Wehrlein, 22, injured his back in a collision with Felipe Massa at the Race of Champions in Miami in January.

Ferrari's third driver, 23-year-old Italian Giovinazzi, will drive in the pre-season test at the Circuit de Catalunya from 27 February to 2 March.

"I thank Sauber for making this real, and also Ferrari for allowing me to replace Pascal," said Giovinazzi.

Wehrlein added: "It is a pity I cannot be in the car during the first test days, but I will be in Barcelona in order to get familiar with the team's procedures and also to follow the Sauber C36-Ferrari on track."

Wehrlein joined Sauber in January and the first race of the 2017 season, the Australian Grand Prix, will be held on 26 March.