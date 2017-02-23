Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes's new car given debut at Silverstone

Hamilton drove the new model Mercedes in blustery conditions at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has put the first laps on the Mercedes car he hopes will make him world champion for the fourth time in 2017.

The 32-year-old drove the brand new Mercedes W08 at Silverstone in blustery, damp conditions.

Hamilton said the car felt "incredible" and pretty awesome" on his first outing.

It has been produced to new regulations aimed at making the cars faster, more dramatic and more demanding of drivers.

It features an elegant design, in contrast to some rivals, and a notably narrow rear.

Hamilton said: "Yesterday was the first time I saw [the car] together. It is the most detailed piece of machinery I have seen in F1.

"This is not an actual test - it's just a few laps to make sure the car will run. But I was able to go faster in the last couple of laps.

"It feels almost identical to last year's car in terms of ergonomics but you have this bigger, more powerful beast around you."

His new team-mate Valtteri Bottas, signed by Mercedes last month to replace Nico Rosberg who retired after winning his first world title last year, is due to drive it in the afternoon.

Mercedes have clearly worked extremely hard at shrink-wrapping the bodywork as much as possible around the engine and its ancillaries to ensure the cleanest airflow and maximum aerodynamic downforce.

And the aerodynamic detailing on the car looks especially intricate, with a cascading series of airflow conditioners - commonly known as 'barge boards' - either side of the cockpit, which are a clear advance on anything seen before in F1.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said: "It is a new era of technical innovation, maybe someone has found the silver bullet that makes the difference, like Brawn in 20089. Hopefully it will be us."

Analysis

The new rules were introduced at least partly because Mercedes' rivals hoped a reset would allow them to make up some ground. But there was always a risk that the best team with the best engine would end up further ahead.

It's too early to say that, but the new car looks like a work of engineering art and Hamilton ought to be favourite to win a fourth world title this season.