BBC Sport - Formula 1: New cars set to be quickest ever - Renault's Jolyon Palmer
Palmer's guide to the new F1 cars
- From the section Formula 1
Renault driver Jolyon Palmer shows us round his 2017 challenger and says the new rules mean the cars are set to be the quickest ever in the history of the sport.
LISTEN MORE: Outdated F1 has a lot of catching up to do - Lewis Hamilton
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired