Formula 1: Which of these crazy car launches actually happened?

T-REx
Did F1 cars and dinosaurs once mix? Take our quiz to find out

It is that time of the year again as teams pull back the covers to reveal their new cars for the 2017 Formula 1 season.

Once upon a time, these launches were packed with razzmatazz - star-studded events in grandiose arenas. These days, you are lucky if you get a stage and a few flashing lights.

How well do you remember some of the big launches of the past? Take our quiz to find out.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired