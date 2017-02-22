BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 has 'a lot of catching up to do'

'F1 has a lot of catching up to do'

Three-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says Formula 1 "has a lot of catching up to do" as it enters a new era under the ownership of Liberty Media.

"I'm excited for the new owners coming in," said the Briton. "Formula 1 is a bit outdated if you look at other sports."

This clip is from BBC Radio 5 live's Afternoon Edition, Wednesday, 22 February.

