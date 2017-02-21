Formula 1 2017: New car launches in pictures

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Stay across all the latest F1 car launches with BBC Sport as teams prepare to go head-to-head in the opening race of the season in Melbourne, Australia.

For the new championship challenge, teams have been faced with a radically revamped set of rules that will lead to faster, more dramatic-looking machinery.

Click the link to start the gallery, and follow the car launch dates and pre-season testing schedule here.