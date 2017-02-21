Formula 1 2017: New car launches in pictures

Stay across all the latest F1 car launches with BBC Sport as teams prepare to go head-to-head in the opening race of the season in Melbourne, Australia.

For the new championship challenge, teams have been faced with a radically revamped set of rules that will lead to faster, more dramatic-looking machinery.

Click the link to start the gallery, and follow the car launch dates and pre-season testing schedule here.

