BBC Sport - New Formula 1 boss Chase Carey on big talking points
Virtual reality & louder engines? F1 boss on changes
- From the section Formula 1
The new Chairman of Formula 1, Chase Carey, talks to BBC Sport's Dan Roan about the big talking points surrounding the sport at the start of his tenure.
READ MORE: Chase Carey says Bernie Ecclestone exit means Formula 1 can be run differently.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired