BBC Sport - Bernie Ecclestone: F1 needs a fresh start - Chase Carey
F1 needs a fresh start - Carey
- From the section Formula 1
New Formula 1 chairman Chase Carey believes the sport "needs a fresh start" after Bernie Ecclestone is been removed by Liberty Media, the US group which completed its $8bn takeover of the sport on Monday.
WATCH MORE: Ecclestone still 'has a lot to offer' - Horner
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired