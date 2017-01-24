BBC Sport - Bernie Ecclestone still has a lot to offer Formula 1 - Christian Horner
Ecclestone still has a lot to offer - Horner
Red Bull team boss Christian Horner still believes Bernie Ecclestone has "a lot to offer" F1 after the 86-year-old's four decades in charge of the sport comes to an end with the completion of an $8bn takeover by Liberty Media.
