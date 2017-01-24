British Grand Prix staying on the calendar, says new F1 boss Chase Carey

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last season

New Formula 1 boss Chase Carey says there will be a British Grand Prix despite speculation Silverstone could be dropped by 2019.

The circuit's presence on the calendar had been under threat because of the "potentially ruinous risk" of staging the loss-making race.

However, Carey - who has been put in charge of F1 by new owners Liberty Media - says its future is safe.

"We will have a British Grand Prix," he told BBC Sport.

"The foundation of the sport is western Europe. We want to grow it. There's a negotiating dynamic that exists, But we want a healthy relationship with our promoters.

"We are going to look at ways of making events bigger and better."

Carey has taken over as F1's chief executive from Bernie Ecclestone following US giant Liberty Media's $8bn (£6.4bn) takeover.

Ross Brawn has been appointed managing director as part of a restructuring of F1's management.

And the former Mercedes boss said Silverstone is "very important" to the tradition of the sport.

"A lot of the new circuits are very exciting and they bring their own element to F1," he said.

"They are in it because they want to be part of that show that includes Monaco, Silverstone, Monza, Hockenheimring and the Nurburgring.

"You have still got to maintain those traditions to have the values in F1."

Silverstone first hosted the British Grand Prix in 1950 and has been the event's permanent home since 1987.