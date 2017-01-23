Bernie Ecclestone removed as Liberty Media completes $8bn takeover

Bernie Ecclestone has been removed from his position running Formula 1 as US giant Liberty Media completes its $8bn (£6.4bn) takeover of the sport.

Ecclestone, 86, who has been in charge for nearly 40 years, has been appointed chairman emeritus and will act as an adviser to the board.

Chase Carey has had Ecclestone's former role of chief executive officer added to his existing position of chairman.

Ecclestone had said earlier on Monday that he had been "forced out".

He told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport: "I was dismissed today. This is official. I no longer run the company. My position has been taken by Chase Carey."

Ecclestone, who added that he did not know what his new job title meant, declined to comment when approached BBC Sport, who revealed on Sunday he would leave his job this week.

Liberty began its takeover of the sport in September and earlier in January cleared the last two regulatory hurdles.

The deal was completed on Monday and Liberty Media is to be renamed the Formula 1 Group following the takeover.

The company made no other announcements of senior executives but BBC Sport has learned that two major positions have already been allocated.

Former ESPN executive Sean Bratches has been lined up for a role running the commercial side of F1, while ex-Mercedes team boss and Ferrari technical director Ross Brawn is to take on a position leading management on the sporting and technical side.

Both will report to Carey, a former long-time lieutenant of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and chairman of his 21st Century Fox company.

