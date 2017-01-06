Manor Racing enter administration and are on brink of collapse

Manor finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season with just one point

Manor Racing have gone into administration and will collapse without new investment.

A source close to the team told BBC Sport that staff were informed of the development on Friday.

Manor and owner Stephen Fitzpatrick were unavailable for comment.

The UK-based team, who finished 11th and last in the championship last season, have been in talks with new investors but so far no deal has been concluded.

The source said several buyers had been lined up over the past few weeks and two had gone as far as conducting a due diligence process.

But none provided the funds necessary to buy the team, nor was there any proof they had the money to run it.

Owner Fitzpatrick, the boss of the energy company Ovo, decided to put the team into administration on Thursday night and staff were told by chief executive officer Thomas Mayer and administrators FGRP on Friday morning.

The administrators are continuing attempts to keep the team afloat ahead of the start of the new season in Australia on 26 March.

FRP were also appointed the last time the Oxfordshire-based team were in administration over the winter of 2014/15, after they collapsed with debts of £35m.

At the time, the team were known as Marussia, and were reconstituted under their original name of Manor when Fitzpatrick bought them at the 11th hour just before the 2015 campaign.

Manor suffered a blow at the end of last season when Sauber moved ahead of them into 10th place in the constructors' championship thanks to the ninth place achieved by Felipe Nasr at the penultimate race of the year in Brazil.

That cost Manor in the region of £10m in prize money - income they needed to survive into the new season - and has made potential drivers and their backers reluctant to commit funds to the team, sources said.

Fitzpatrick said at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi that the loss of income was "not a deal-breaker" in the talks he was having with new investors.

But there had been no further news from the team until Friday's development.