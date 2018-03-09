Formula 1 2018: All you need to know about the teams

From the section

All you need to know about the teams in 2017.

Ferrari

The big boys; the most successful, the longest serving. But they haven't won a title since 2008

Races started: 949 Pole positions: 213 Wins: 229 Podium places: 727 Championships: 16 2017 position: 2nd 2017 wins / podiums: 5/20 2017 best: 1st - 5 times

Force India

Recent over-achievers Force India have been beating teams on much bigger budgets. Plus you won't miss them on the grid as their car is bright pink

Races started: 191 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 0 Podium places: 5 Championships: 0 2017 position: 4th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Spanish

Haas

Haas are in their third season in F1 and will be hoping to have a more co-operative car this time - Romain Grosjean (right) can often be heard over team radio shouting at his

Races started: 41 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 Championships: 0 2017 position: 8th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - Austria

McLaren

McLaren. They dumped Honda engines in favour of Renault, and still broke down the most during testing. Still, they won the BBC F1 best-looking car poll...

Races started: 821 Pole positions: 155 Wins: 182 Podium places: 485 Championships: 8 2017 position: 9th 2016 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 7th - Malaysia, Singapore

Mercedes

Champions four times in a row - Mercedes are going to be very difficult to beat. Over to you, Ferrari

Races started: 168 Pole positions: 88 Wins: 76 Podium places: 154 Championships: 4 2017 position: 1st 2017 wins / podiums: 12/26 2017 best: 1st - 12 times

Red Bull

Remember a time before Mercedes' dominance? Yes, it was Red Bull who topped every time sheet. Seems like such a long time ago...

Races started: 244 Pole positions: 58 Wins: 55 Podium places: 148 Championships: 4 2017 position: 3rd 2017 wins / podiums: 3/13 2017 best: 1st - Azerbaijan, Malaysia, Mexico

Renault

Following a return to the sport three years ago, the French car giant will be expecting to be closer to the front this year

Races started: 341 Pole positions: 51 Wins: 35 Podium places: 100 Championships: 2 2017 position: 6th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - five times

Sauber

Sauber have a bit more backing this season from Alfa Romeo - the last time their had help from a major car brand they won a race. Might take a while this time though

Races started: 440 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 1 Podium places: 27 Championships: 0 2017 position: 10th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 8th - Spain

Toro Rosso

The Honda engine hand-me-down Toro Rosso received for 2018 might not be quite as bad a move as first thought, if testing has been anything to go by

Races started: 226 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 1 Podium places: 1 Championships: 0 2017 position: 7th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Singapore

Williams

Williams have a such a rich history in F1, but could this year be a struggle for them?