Formula 1 2018: The driver line-ups

Who is driving for who in 2018? Take a look at this season's team line-ups.

Kimi Raikkonen (Finland) - Ferrari

This will be Raikkonen's 18th season in F1

Date of birth: 17/10/79 Races started: 265 Pole positions: 17 Wins: 20 Podium places: 90 World titles: 1 2017 position: 4th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/5 2017 best: 2nd - Hungary

Sebastian Vettel (Germany) - Ferrari

Vettel is looking for his fifth drivers' title - and to not drive into Lewis Hamilton on purpose

Date of birth: 3/7/87 Races started: 193 Pole positions: 50 Wins: 47 Podium places: 98 World titles: 4 2017 position: 2nd 2017 wins / podiums: 5/13 2016 best: 1st - five times

Esteban Ocon (France) - Force India

French, fast and nobody's fool - just ask his team-mate Sergio Perez

Date of birth: 17/9/96 Races started: 24 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 8th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 5th - Spain, Mexico

Sergio Perez (Mexico) - Force India

Perez - shouted at by Ocon last season. A lot

Date of birth: 26/1/90 Races started: 129 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 7 World titles: 0 2017 position: 7th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Spain

Romain Grosjean (France) - Haas

Grosjean: shouted at his car last season. A lot

Date of birth: 17/4/86 Races started: 117 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 10 World titles: 0 2017 position: 13th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - Austria

Kevin Magnussen (Denmark) - Haas

Magnussen's father drove in F1 during the mid-'90s - he already has bragging rights, though, with a 2nd place in 2014. His old man's highest was 6th

Date of birth: 5/10/92 Races started: 55 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 1 World titles: 0 2017 position: 14th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 7th - Azerbaijan

Fernando Alonso (Spain) - McLaren

Alonso won the title in 2005 and 2006 - 12 years is quite some barren spell

Date of birth: 29/7/81 Races started: 285 Pole positions: 22 Wins: 32 Podium places: 97 World titles: 2 2017 position: 15th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - Hungary

Stoffel Vandoorne (Belgium) - McLaren

Belgian, fast and very unlikely to shout at Fernando Alonso

Date of birth: 26/3/92 Races started: 17 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 20 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 7th Malaysia, Singapore

Valtteri Bottas (Finland) - Mercedes

Finnish, fast and even less likely to shout at Lewis Hamilton

Date of birth: 28/8/89 Races started: 97 Pole positions: 4 Wins: 3 Podium places: 22 World titles: 0 2017 position: 3rd 2017 wins / podiums: 3/13 2017 best: 1st - Russia, Austria, Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain) - Mercedes

Like Vettel, Hamilton is also aiming to win his fifth world title

Date of birth: 7/1/85 Races started: 206 Pole positions: 72 Wins: 62 Podium places: 117 World titles: 4 2017 position: 1st 2017 wins / podiums: 9/13 2017 best: 1st -nine times

Daniel Ricciardo (Australia) - Red Bull

Ricciardo is always smiling, unless being run out of road by his aggressive team-mate

Date of birth: 1/7/89 Races started: 124 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 5 Podium places: 27 World titles: 0 2017 position: 5th 2016 wins / podiums: 1/8 2016 best: 1st - Malaysia

Max Verstappen (Netherlands) - Red Bull

Verstappen is usually smiling when running his team-mate out of road

Date of birth: 30/9/97 Races started: 55 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 3 Podium places: 11 World titles: 0 2017 position: 6th 2017 wins / podiums: 2/4 2017 best: 1st - Malaysia, Mexico

Nico Hulkenberg (Germany) - Renault

Hulkenberg is one of F1's biggest talents - but still hasn't finished on the podium

Date of birth: 19/8/87 Races started: 130 Pole positions: 1 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 10th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 6th - four times

Carlos Sainz (Spain) - Renault

Sainz - with far less experience - could beat Hulkenberg to it this season

Date of birth: 1/9/94 Races started: 55 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 9th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 4th - Singapore

Marcus Ericsson (Sweden) - Sauber

Ericsson will hope for better result this season...

Date of birth: 2/9/90 Races started: 71 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 20th 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 11th - Azerbaijan, Spain

Charles Leclerc (Monaco) - Sauber

Mainly because he has Ferrari protege Leclerc in his mirrors

Date of birth: 16/10/97 Races started: 0 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: N/A 2017 wins / podiums: N/A 2017 best: N/A

Brendon Hartley (New Zealand) - Toro Rosso

Hartley is the ninth New Zealander to compete in F1

Date of birth: 10/11/1989 Races started: 4 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 23rd 2017 wins / podiums: 0/0 2017 best: 13th - United States

Pierre Gasly (France) - Toro Rosso

Gasly is the 75th Frenchman - so he wins that battle

Date of birth: 07/02/1996 Races started: 5 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: 21st 2017 wins / podiums: N/A 2017 best: 12- Brazil

Sergey Sirotkin (Russia) - Williams

Sirotkin is this season's only rookie - but last season his then-rookie team-mate Lance Stroll finished 2nd in Azerbaijan

Date of birth: 25/08/1995 Races started: 0 Pole positions: 0 Wins: 0 Podium places: 0 World titles: 0 2017 position: N/A 2017 wins / podiums: N/A 2017 best: N/A

Lance Stroll (Canada) - Williams

Can Stroll go one better and win in 2018? Stranger things have happened...