McLaren cannot understand lack of pace
McLaren say they are struggling to understand why their cars lack pace and are planning key updates.
With overtakes as well timed as his jokes, Daniel Ricciardo has given us belief this could be the most open F1 season in years.
Lewis Hamilton says he was "in no-man's land" during the Chinese Grand Prix and admits he needs to work out why he was off the pace.
Red Bull boss says Daniel Ricciardo is at "top of his game", Kevin Magnussen happy at Haas, plus more.
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
27-29 April
Spanish Grand Prix
Barcelona, 11-13 May
BBC Radio 5 live's Jack Nicholls is joined by former driver Jolyon Palmer to discuss a thrilling Bahrain Grand Prix.
The battle to become the first driver of the modern generation to win a fifth world title just got really interesting.
Pierre Gasly's superb fourth place for Toro Rosso in Bahrain has reset perceptions of Honda's engine programme almost overnight, writes Andrew Benson.
Fernando Alonso's fifth in Australia was McLaren's best start in years, but they are a second a lap behind the team they say they should be as good as. So what's going on?
After Sauber impressed with their looks rather than speed in Australia, BBC Sport takes at look at some easy-on-the-eye backmarkers from years gone by.
Sebastian Vettel's win in Australia will have hurt Lewis Hamilton and gives Ferrari a huge boost, says BBC F1 columnist Jolyon Palmer.
It may have seemed like Mercedes have the edge after qualifying, but there's evidence 2018 could still be a classic.
The fight to be the best driver of this generation begins in Australia - but Lewis Hamilton might already be ahead of Sebastian Vettel.
View all angles of Formula 1's beautiful designs as they are unveiled.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's chief Formula 1 writer.
Get the latest results and headlines sent straight to your phone, find all our Formula 1 coverage details with our Live Guide, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.