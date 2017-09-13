Valtteri Bottas signs new Mercedes deal for 2018 season
Valtteri Bottas has signed a new contract with Mercedes to race for the Formula 1 world champions in 2018.
The Finnish driver joined Mercedes on a one-year deal in January 2017, as a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg.
The 28-year-old is third in this year's drivers' championship with two wins from 13 races. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton leads the standings.
Bottas is in his fifth season in F1, having also driven for Williams.
