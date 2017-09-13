Valtteri Bottas signs new Mercedes deal for 2018 season

Breaking news

Valtteri Bottas has signed a new contract with Mercedes to race for the Formula 1 world champions in 2018.

The Finnish driver joined Mercedes on a one-year deal in January 2017, as a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg.

The 28-year-old is third in this year's drivers' championship with two wins from 13 races. Team-mate Lewis Hamilton leads the standings.

Bottas is in his fifth season in F1, having also driven for Williams.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands
Ladies preparing their dinghy

Dinghy Sailing - Ladies Who Launch

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired