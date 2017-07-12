Sauber: Former Renault boss Vasseur joins as team principal

Frederic Vasseur left Renault after one season at the end of 2016

Former Renault team principal Frederic Vasseur has joined Sauber in the same position.

The Swiss team have been without a team principal since their former boss Monisha Kaltenborn left last month.

Vasseur, a respected manager who also runs the ART team in junior categories, was widely tipped as her successor.

Vasseur left Renault after one season at the end of 2016 after disagreements between himself and managing director Cyril Abiteboul about its operation.

Vasseur, who joins Sauber on 17 July after this weekend's British Grand Prix, said: "I've been impressed by the facilities in Hinwil and by the talent and ambition of the workforce.

"I very much look forward to complementing the team with my experience and determination and drive all people in the right direction in everything they do: I am convinced that all together we will achieve ambitious targets."

Sauber chairman Pascal Picci said: "Frederic Vasseur's long and successful career in top level international motorsport speaks for itself."

Sauber split with Kaltenborn before last month's Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a disagreement between her and Picci over the running of the team.

Sauber are ninth of 10 teams in this year's constructors' championship, ahead only of McLaren, who are being badly hit by the lack of performance and reliability of the Honda engine.

Sauber announced in April that they would switch to Honda engines in 2018. This year, they use year-old Ferrari customer engines.