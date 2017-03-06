Pascal Wehrlein: Sauber driver passed fit for final pre-season F1 test

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein missed last week's first test through injury
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein has been passed fit to drive in this week's final pre-season test in Barcelona.

The German missed last week's first test because he had not recovered from a back injury sustained in a crash at January's Race of Champions.

A statement from the Swiss team said Wehrlein, 22, would be "ready to hit the track with the C36" car on Tuesday.

Wehrlein was replaced by Ferrari third driver Antonio Giovinazzi in the first test, the Italian impressing onlookers.

Wehrlein owes his drive at Sauber, who use Ferrari engines, to funding from Mercedes, to whom he is under contract.

The German company decided against promoting him to the seat left vacant when world champion Nico Rosberg retired at the end of last season, feeling he was not ready after just one year with the now-defunct Manor team.

But Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff, who signed Finn Valtteri Bottas to partner Lewis Hamilton in the factory team, wanted to give Wehrlein further time to prove himself.

Mercedes has another of its young drivers, Frenchman Esteban Ocon, at the Force India team this year.

