BBC Sport - Valtteri Bottas says he will race Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes
There could be 'sparks' between Bottas & Hamilton
- From the section Formula 1
Speaking at the launch of their 2017 F1 car, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says that there could be "sparks" between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the coming season but adds that he intends to "keep things professional" and "work well with Lewis".
