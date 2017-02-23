BBC Sport - Valtteri Bottas says he will race Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

There could be 'sparks' between Bottas & Hamilton

Speaking at the launch of their 2017 F1 car, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas says that there could be "sparks" between himself and team-mate Lewis Hamilton during the coming season but adds that he intends to "keep things professional" and "work well with Lewis".

READ MORE: Mercedes's new car given debut at Silverstone

Top videos

Video

There could be 'sparks' between Bottas & Hamilton

Video

Conte takes tips from England rugby team

Video

F1 needs better contact with fans - Hamilton

Video

Martin Kemp predicts heartbreak for Gunners

Video

Mata's hipster guide to Manchester

Video

Can Vardy's goal spark a Leicester revival?

Video

Watch out Gary... Mata is after your job

Video

Rooney: Goals from the Man Utd record-breaker

Video

Palmer on his 'lairy' new F1 car

Audio

Vardy keeps Leicester's hopes alive in Sevilla

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bare-knuckle fighting on the rise

  • From the section News
Video

50 seconds to see Spurs failings - Pochettino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired