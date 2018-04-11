World Cup Football

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Tunisia forward Msakni out of World Cup
Tunisia forward Youssef Msakni will miss the World Cup in Russia after being ruled out for six months with a knee injury.
A look at what shape the seven favourites to win the World Cup are in after the latest batch of friendlies.
Fifa and Russian authorities say they are looking into alleged racist abuse directed at France players during their 3-1 win over Russia.
A late Italy penalty awarded by the video assistant referee sees England draw their final game before announcing a provisional World Cup squad.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Egypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Uruguay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Serbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mexico
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
