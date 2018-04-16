Welsh Football

Top Stories

Results, Fixtures and Tables

Audio & Video

BBC Radio Commentaries

Features

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Walking football teams - group picture

Walking Football
3G all weather, covered, football pitch

Friendly 8-a-side football in Paddington

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

Football Scores

Filter by section. Currently selected: Premier League

Football Tables

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New Saints30224477284970
2Connah's Quay Nomads30176745242157
3Bangor City301731046311554
4Bala Town30154113342-949
5Cefn Druids30118113640-441
6Cardiff MU30116133935439
7Barry Town29144113529646
8Newtown30114154650-437
9Llandudno FC3098133741-435
10Aberystwyth Town3096154152-1133
11Carmarthen3084183460-2628
12Prestatyn Town2945202764-3717
View full Welsh Premier League table

More from BBC Sport