Welsh Football

Swansea have set standard to survive
Forward Jordan Ayew believes Swansea have set the standard to survive in the Premier League.
Swansea City salvage a draw against Everton to edge further away from the Premier League relegation zone.
Cardiff City regain their advantage in the Championship automatic spots after securing a late win at Carrow Road.
Newport County dented play-off chasing Swindon Town's prospects with a first win in five games.
Wales women deny Phil Neville victory in his first England home game in charge with a fine defensive display that kept them top of World Cup qualifying Group 1.
As Wales prepare for the China Cup final, BBC Sport Wales finds out how Gareth Bale has become a huge hit for Chinese fans.
Connah's Quay will face Aberystwyth Town in the final of the 2017-18 JD Welsh Cup.
Alec Mudimu on swapping the Welsh Premier League with Cefn Druids for international duty with Zimbabwe.
She has a Twitter following of 42 million and is estimated to be worth almost $3 billion, but did you know Oprah Winfrey is also a Swansea City supporter?
He was considered an understudy for club and country, but now it is safe to say Ben Davies is one of the first names on the teamsheet for Tottenham Hotspur and Wales.
Midfielder Jess Fishlock says Sunday's historic Grand Final victory for Melbourne City is a career highlight.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|New Saints
|30
|22
|4
|4
|77
|28
|49
|70
|2
|Connah's Quay Nomads
|30
|17
|6
|7
|45
|24
|21
|57
|3
|Bangor City
|30
|17
|3
|10
|46
|31
|15
|54
|4
|Bala Town
|30
|15
|4
|11
|33
|42
|-9
|49
|5
|Cefn Druids
|30
|11
|8
|11
|36
|40
|-4
|41
|6
|Cardiff MU
|30
|11
|6
|13
|39
|35
|4
|39
|7
|Barry Town
|29
|14
|4
|11
|35
|29
|6
|46
|8
|Newtown
|30
|11
|4
|15
|46
|50
|-4
|37
|9
|Llandudno FC
|30
|9
|8
|13
|37
|41
|-4
|35
|10
|Aberystwyth Town
|30
|9
|6
|15
|41
|52
|-11
|33
|11
|Carmarthen
|30
|8
|4
|18
|34
|60
|-26
|28
|12
|Prestatyn Town
|29
|4
|5
|20
|27
|64
|-37
|17