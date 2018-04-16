Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
'Well will make it hard for Celtic' in final
Kieran Tierney expects Motherwell to give Celtic a stern test in the Scottish Cup final after both sides' comfortable semi-final wins.
The Scottish FA confirms Scotland will play European champions Portugal in a friendly at Hampden on 14 October.
BBC commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football, including the Scottish Cup semi-finals.
Motherwell midfielder Liam Grimshaw insists any team in the world would be proud to reach two cup finals in a season.
Abi Harrison's dramatic late equaliser earns Hibernian a draw against SWPL title rivals Glasgow City.
Former Motherwell player Lee McCulloch and former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller rate the players as Motherwell defeat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final.
Former players Rab Douglas and Lee McCulloch assess Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final meeting of Celtic and Rangers.
Cigars, pigeons, Samurai swords and industrial language were ingredients in John Lambie's old-style formula of success, writes Chick Young.
All you need to know about promotion, relegation and qualification for Europe in Scotland and England's top football leagues.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|33
|22
|9
|2
|64
|21
|43
|75
|2
|Rangers
|33
|19
|5
|9
|67
|38
|29
|62
|3
|Aberdeen
|33
|19
|5
|9
|50
|36
|14
|62
|4
|Hibernian
|33
|16
|11
|6
|49
|35
|14
|59
|5
|Kilmarnock
|33
|15
|10
|8
|45
|39
|6
|55
|6
|Hearts
|33
|11
|13
|9
|35
|30
|5
|46
|7
|Motherwell
|33
|10
|8
|15
|36
|43
|-7
|38
|8
|St Johnstone
|33
|10
|8
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|38
|9
|Hamilton
|33
|8
|6
|19
|43
|60
|-17
|30
|10
|Dundee
|33
|8
|6
|19
|31
|53
|-22
|30
|11
|Ross County
|33
|6
|8
|19
|38
|57
|-19
|26
|12
|Partick Thistle
|33
|6
|7
|20
|26
|57
|-31
|25
Celtic romp into the Scottish Cup final, delivering an emphatic defeat of Rangers through Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Moussa Dembele and Oliver Ntcham.
Callum Hawkins showed courage in trying to finish the Gold Coast marathon, but the decision to stop should have been taken for him, writes Tom English.
Celtic's push to retain the Premiership title will ensure they are ready for May's Scottish Cup final, manager Brendan Rodgers says.
Graeme Murty urges his Rangers side to turn their "anger" at their Scottish Cup defeat by Celtic into "energy" for the rest of the season.
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner and former Rangers striker Billy Dodds rate the players as Celtic cruise to the Scottish Cup final.
