Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Man City win Premier League - reaction
Reaction after Manchester City wrap up the title with five games to spare as Manchester United lose to West Brom.
Which events shaped him? Why is he such a good coach? What is he like in private? Spanish football expert Guillem Balague explains in a fascinating long read.
Manchester City win the Premier League as Manchester United's 1-0 home defeat by West Brom confirms their rivals as champions.
BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty looks at how Pep Guardiola recovered from a poor first season to turn Manchester City into champions of England.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City
|33
|28
|3
|2
|93
|25
|68
|87
|2
|Man Utd
|33
|22
|5
|6
|63
|26
|37
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|34
|20
|10
|4
|78
|35
|43
|70
|4
|Tottenham
|33
|20
|7
|6
|65
|30
|35
|67
|5
|Chelsea
|33
|18
|6
|9
|57
|33
|24
|60
|6
|Arsenal
|33
|16
|6
|11
|62
|45
|17
|54
|7
|Burnley
|33
|14
|10
|9
|33
|29
|4
|52
|8
|Leicester
|33
|11
|10
|12
|49
|47
|2
|43
|9
|Everton
|34
|11
|9
|14
|39
|54
|-15
|42
|10
|Newcastle
|33
|11
|8
|14
|35
|42
|-7
|41
|11
|Bournemouth
|34
|9
|11
|14
|41
|56
|-15
|38
|12
|Watford
|34
|10
|7
|17
|42
|60
|-18
|37
|13
|Brighton
|33
|8
|11
|14
|31
|46
|-15
|35
|14
|Huddersfield
|34
|9
|8
|17
|27
|54
|-27
|35
|15
|West Ham
|32
|8
|10
|14
|40
|58
|-18
|34
|16
|Crystal Palace
|34
|8
|10
|16
|36
|54
|-18
|34
|17
|Swansea
|33
|8
|9
|16
|27
|46
|-19
|33
|18
|Southampton
|33
|5
|13
|15
|33
|53
|-20
|28
|19
|Stoke
|33
|6
|9
|18
|30
|63
|-33
|27
|20
|West Brom
|34
|4
|12
|18
|27
|52
|-25
|24
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blames his players' "bad reaction" to the win over Manchester City for the 1-0 home defeat by West Brom, a result which confirmed City as champions.
