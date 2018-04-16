Premier League Football

Top Stories

League Table

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33283293256887
2Man Utd33225663263771
3Liverpool342010478354370
4Tottenham33207665303567
5Chelsea33186957332460
6Arsenal331661162451754
7Burnley33141093329452
8Leicester331110124947243
9Everton34119143954-1542
10Newcastle33118143542-741
11Bournemouth34911144156-1538
12Watford34107174260-1837
13Brighton33811143146-1535
14Huddersfield3498172754-2735
15West Ham32810144058-1834
16Crystal Palace34810163654-1834
17Swansea3389162746-1933
18Southampton33513153353-2028
19Stoke3369183063-3327
20West Brom34412182752-2524
View full Premier League table

Audio & Video

Features

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Walking football teams - group picture

Walking Football
3G all weather, covered, football pitch

Friendly 8-a-side football in Paddington

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired

Team by Team

Featured

More from BBC Sport