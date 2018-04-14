Irish Football

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Derry's McDermott ruled out of Bohs game
Derry will be without midfielder Conor McDermott for the Premier Division visit of Bohemians because of a hamstring injury.
Ballinamallard United host Carrick Rangers in a crucial bottom-of-the-table clash at Ferney Park on Tuesday night.
Crusaders and Coleraine stay level on points at the top of the Irish Premiership after securing wins over Linfield and Ballymena.
Jordan Owens scores both goals as Premiership pacesetters Crusaders defeat Linfield 2-0 at Seaview.
Michael McNamee and Chris Morgan discuss the big talking points as Coleraine go level on points with leaders Crusaders.
Ryan Curran’s equaliser against Dungannon Swifts rescues a vital point for Ballinamallard United in their relegation battle.
As a new chapter of the Brandywell story begins, players will finally compete on a level playing field.
One year into his tenure at Motherwell, our BBC School reporter assesses the impact of manager Stephen Robinson.
The labyrinthine Nations League will open up a route to the European Championship for weaker teams, but end the cynical 'gaming' of Fifa rankings.
What does it take to unearth a football genius? BBC iWonder investigates.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Crusaders
|36
|27
|6
|3
|103
|36
|67
|87
|2
|Coleraine
|36
|26
|9
|1
|74
|29
|45
|87
|3
|Glenavon
|36
|19
|10
|7
|85
|52
|33
|67
|4
|Linfield
|36
|20
|6
|10
|69
|41
|28
|66
|5
|Cliftonville
|36
|19
|4
|13
|65
|43
|22
|61
|6
|Ballymena United
|36
|14
|5
|17
|52
|63
|-11
|47
|7
|Glentoran
|35
|13
|9
|13
|46
|45
|1
|48
|8
|Dungannon Swifts
|35
|11
|6
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|39
|9
|Ards
|36
|12
|3
|21
|38
|69
|-31
|39
|10
|Warrenpoint Town
|36
|8
|6
|22
|48
|79
|-31
|30
|11
|Carrick Rangers
|35
|4
|5
|26
|25
|73
|-48
|17
|12
|Ballinamallard United
|35
|3
|7
|25
|32
|86
|-54
|16