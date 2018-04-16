European Football

Football's Che Guevara? Behind the enigma of GuardiolaFootball
Stylish PSG hit seven past Monaco to clinch French title
Paris St-Germain regain the Ligue 1 title after a stylish 7-1 victory over defending champions Monaco at the Parc des Princes.
Real Madrid move up into third place in La Liga with victory at bottom side Malaga.
Juventus go six points clear at the top of Serie A as they bounce back from their Champions League exit with victory over Sampdoria.
PSV Eindhoven win the Dutch Eredivisie title with a comfortable victory over nearest rivals Ajax - who end up with nine men.
Spanish La Liga
German Bundesliga
Italian Serie A
French Ligue 1
AS Roma President James Pallotta reflects on his team's astonishing win against Barcelona in the Champions League.
Which events shaped him? Why is he such a good coach? What is he like in private? Spanish football expert Guillem Balague explains in a fascinating long read.
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps his cool despite the bedlam at the Bernabeu - reaction to a stunning night of Champions League action.
With criticism of Barcelona pouring in after their shock Champions League exit, BBC Sport asks how it happened and what is next for the European giants.
Meet the goalkeeper who swapped life in the Dutch top flight for Boston City - and has dreams of performing brain surgery.
"One of the great goals" - reaction and stats after Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo stunned Juventus with a sensational bicycle kick.
Young English winger Jadon Sancho talks to BBC Sport about playing in front of Borussia Dortmund's 'yellow wall' and whether he dares dream of World Cup selection.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|32
|25
|7
|0
|81
|17
|64
|82
|2
|Atl Madrid
|32
|21
|8
|3
|54
|15
|39
|71
|3
|Real Madrid
|32
|20
|7
|5
|79
|35
|44
|67
|4
|Valencia
|32
|20
|5
|7
|60
|33
|27
|65
|5
|Real Betis
|32
|16
|4
|12
|53
|53
|0
|52
|6
|Villarreal
|32
|14
|6
|12
|43
|39
|4
|48
|7
|Sevilla
|32
|14
|5
|13
|41
|52
|-11
|47
|8
|Girona
|32
|12
|8
|12
|44
|49
|-5
|44
|9
|Celta Vigo
|32
|12
|7
|13
|50
|44
|6
|43
|10
|Getafe
|32
|11
|9
|12
|36
|30
|6
|42
|11
|Real Sociedad
|32
|11
|7
|14
|57
|52
|5
|40
|12
|Eibar
|32
|11
|7
|14
|36
|46
|-10
|40
|13
|Ath Bilbao
|32
|9
|12
|11
|35
|38
|-3
|39
|14
|Leganés
|32
|11
|6
|15
|27
|39
|-12
|39
|15
|Alavés
|32
|12
|2
|18
|29
|45
|-16
|38
|16
|Espanyol
|32
|8
|12
|12
|26
|39
|-13
|36
|17
|Levante
|32
|6
|13
|13
|28
|48
|-20
|31
|18
|Dep La Coruña
|32
|6
|8
|18
|32
|65
|-33
|26
|19
|Las Palmas
|32
|5
|6
|21
|22
|64
|-42
|21
|20
|Malaga
|32
|4
|5
|23
|20
|50
|-30
|17